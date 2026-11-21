Sri Lanka's aviation landscape has undergone a significant transformation over the past two years, with seven new international airlines launching direct services to the island, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe told Parliament on Wednesday.

Addressing the House in Colombo, Deputy Minister Ranasinghe painted an optimistic picture of Sri Lanka's tourism recovery, drawing a pointed contrast with regional rival the Maldives, which he said is currently experiencing a decline in visitor numbers.

The Deputy Minister attributed Sri Lanka's resurgence to the country's improved political, economic, and social stability, arguing that this environment has made the island an increasingly attractive destination for both airlines and tourists alike.

Airlines Return and Expand

Beyond the seven newly launched carriers, the Deputy Minister revealed that ten airlines which had previously suspended flights to Sri Lanka have since resumed operations over the past two years. Among those returning to Sri Lankan skies is British Airways, whose reinstatement is widely seen as a significant vote of confidence in the country's recovery.

Furthermore, thirteen existing carriers already serving the island have increased their flight frequencies and expanded seating capacity, reflecting growing commercial demand for routes to Sri Lanka.

The seven new airlines specifically commenced operations during the period spanning November 18, 2024, to November 18, 2025, according to figures presented to Parliament.

Ambitious Targets for 2026

Looking beyond the current momentum, Deputy Minister Ranasinghe set out an ambitious benchmark for the years ahead. He expressed confidence that Sri Lanka will surpass 2.4 million tourist arrivals by the close of 2026, building on the 2,362,000 arrivals recorded throughout 2025.

The steady growth in airline connectivity is expected to play a central role in achieving that target, with improved air access making Sri Lanka more reachable for travellers across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The announcements come as the government continues to position tourism as a key pillar of Sri Lanka's broader economic revival, with the expansion of air links seen as a critical enabler of that strategy.