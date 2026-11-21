The Court of Appeal has affirmed the rape conviction of a Hindu temple priest, known as a Poosari, while reducing his prison term from 17 years to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment, in a case dating back to 2011 involving a 17-year-old war-displaced student in Mullaitivu.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Dr. Sumudu Premachandra alongside Justice Amal Ranaraja, dismissed an appeal filed by Nithiyananthan Mohan Raj against his earlier conviction by the Vavuniya High Court.

Background of the Case

According to court records, the victim — a 17-year-old internally displaced person (IDP) residing at a displaced persons' camp — moved into the accused's home in August 2011 to attend GCE Advanced Level classes.

On or around November 11, 2011, the accused forcibly raped the teenager. When he attempted a second assault the following day, he threatened her with harm if she disclosed what had happened. Fearing for her safety, the victim remained silent.

The crime only came to light approximately six months later, when health workers at the camp observed that the young woman was pregnant. A medical examination confirmed a six-month pregnancy, leading to a formal police complaint and the arrest of the accused. DNA testing subsequently established that he was the biological father of the child. The victim was cared for at a convent during her pregnancy, and the child was placed for adoption after birth.

High Court Verdict and Appeal

The Vavuniya High Court had acquitted the accused on a charge of attempted rape due to insufficient evidence of a distinct separate incident, but convicted him of rape and sentenced him to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a Rs. 5,000 fine and Rs. 300,000 in compensation to the victim.

In upholding the conviction, Justice Premachandra remarked that the accused had exploited his standing as a Poosari to overpower the victim's will, and found no reason to question the High Court's assessment that the victim was a credible witness.

"The accused, as a poosari, used his position and force to overpower her will," Justice Premachandra stated.

Sentence Reduced on Mitigating Grounds

While the Court affirmed the conviction, it noted that under Section 364(2) of the Penal Code, the rape of a girl under 18 carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. Taking into account that the appellant is a first-time offender and a father of five children, the two-judge bench exercised its discretion to reduce the sentence.

The Court reduced the term of rigorous imprisonment from 17 years to 13 years, to run from the date of the original conviction. The Rs. 5,000 fine, the Rs. 300,000 victim compensation order, and the associated default imprisonment terms were left unchanged.