The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has issued landslide warnings for vulnerable areas across three districts, with the alerts remaining in effect until 5 a.m. on Friday, November 22.

Amber and Yellow Alerts in Force

Two areas have been placed under amber-level warnings — the highest tier issued in this round of alerts. These cover Yatinuwara in the Kandy district and Mawanella in the Kegalle district. A yellow-level warning has been issued for Ambagamuwa in the Nuwara Eliya district.

Threat of Multiple Hazards

The NBRI has cautioned that continued rainfall across these regions could set off a range of dangerous geological events, including:

Landslides

Slope failures

Rockfalls

Ground subsidence

Residents in and around the identified vulnerable areas are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions. Persistent wet weather has been a key concern, with the institute warning that prolonged rainfall significantly raises the risk of sudden ground movement in these hill country zones.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether evacuation orders are in place, but communities in the affected areas are advised to monitor official updates closely and avoid high-risk terrain until the warnings are lifted.

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