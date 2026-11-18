Authorities have issued an urgent warning to fishermen across Sri Lanka, urging them to refrain from venturing into the eastern seas as Cyclone Akvan poses a significant threat to maritime safety in the region.

Dangerous Conditions at Sea

The cyclone, which has been tracked moving through waters in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, is expected to generate rough seas, strong winds, and hazardous weather conditions that make fishing activities in the eastern coastal waters extremely dangerous. Officials have stressed that the safety of fishing communities must be prioritised above all else during this period.

The warning comes as a precautionary measure to prevent loss of life and damage to fishing vessels, with authorities closely monitoring the trajectory and intensity of Cyclone Akvan as it develops.

Fishermen Advised to Return to Shore

Those who are already at sea have been strongly advised to return to the nearest harbour without delay. Fishermen planning to set out are urged to postpone their activities until the threat has passed and conditions have been officially declared safe.

Avoid venturing into the eastern seas until further notice

Those already at sea should return to shore immediately

Monitor official weather updates from the Department of Meteorology

Secure fishing vessels and equipment at harbour

Authorities on Alert

Relevant government agencies, including disaster management and meteorological departments, are said to be on high alert, coordinating efforts to ensure communities along the eastern coast are adequately informed and prepared for any adverse developments linked to the cyclone.

Sri Lanka's fishing community, which plays a vital role in the national economy and food supply, is particularly vulnerable during cyclonic weather events, and officials have appealed for full cooperation from all those involved in maritime activities.

Further updates are expected to be issued as authorities continue to assess the situation. Fishermen and coastal residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow all official guidance until the cyclone threat has completely subsided.