Former Cabinet Minister Bandula Gunawardena has issued a stark warning that the ruling National People's Power government finds itself with no realistic alternative but to enter into a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund, or face serious economic consequences.

A Blunt Assessment from a Former Cabinet Member

Gunawardena, who served as a minister under President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the period spanning July 2022 to September 2024, did not mince his words when speaking on the matter. He made clear that the NPP administration, despite its pre-election posturing on economic sovereignty, is now confronted with the hard realities of governing a nation still navigating a severe financial crisis.

The former minister's remarks carry weight given his first-hand experience within the government that originally negotiated and managed Sri Lanka's engagement with the IMF during one of the country's most turbulent economic chapters.

The IMF Question Looms Large

Sri Lanka has been operating under an IMF-supported programme following the unprecedented economic collapse of 2022, which saw the island nation default on its foreign debt for the first time in its history. The crisis triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods, bringing millions of citizens face to face with acute hardship.

As the NPP government settles into office, questions surrounding the continuation or renegotiation of IMF commitments have become increasingly central to the country's economic debate. Gunawardena's position suggests that regardless of ideological preferences, the path forward remains firmly tied to international financial institutions.

Political Implications

The statement is likely to intensify scrutiny on the NPP, which rose to power on a platform that promised a departure from the economic policies of previous administrations. Critics have long questioned how the government intends to balance its reform agenda with the fiscal conditions typically attached to IMF programmes.

Gunawardena's intervention serves as a reminder that the structural constraints facing Sri Lanka's economy do not change with elections, and that any government in Colombo must ultimately reckon with the terms of international financial support as the country works its way toward long-term stability.

As Sri Lanka continues its recovery journey, the terms and direction of a potential new IMF arrangement are expected to remain at the forefront of both economic policy and political discourse in the months ahead.

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