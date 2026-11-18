The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a separate investigation into Facebook posts uploaded from overseas that sought personal information about the family of self-exiled former police officer and social media activist Ajith Dharmapala, whose Kundasale residence was targeted in a devastating arson attack.

Parallel Investigation Underway

While the CID continues its primary investigation into the arson attack on Dharmapala's home in Kundasale, investigators have now broadened their scope to examine the suspicious social media activity originating from foreign soil. The posts in question, shared on Facebook, were specifically aimed at gathering details about Dharmapala's family members, raising serious concerns about their safety and security.

Who Is Ajith Dharmapala?

Ajith Dharmapala is a former Sri Lankan police officer who has since gone into self-imposed exile abroad. He has been active on social media platforms, using his online presence to speak out on matters he considers matters of public interest. His outspoken nature has reportedly made him a controversial figure, drawing both public support and powerful adversaries.

Concerns Over Family Safety

The Facebook posts seeking information about his family members have been treated by investigators as a matter of serious concern. Authorities view such online activity as potentially connected to the broader campaign of intimidation against Dharmapala and those close to him.

The arson attack targeted Dharmapala's residence in the Kundasale area.

Facebook posts uploaded from overseas sought details about his family.

The CID is treating both matters as linked investigations.

Dharmapala currently lives in self-imposed exile outside Sri Lanka.

Authorities Urge Caution

Investigators have signalled that they are closely monitoring cross-border digital activity related to this case and are working to identify those responsible for the overseas posts.

The dual-pronged investigation reflects growing concerns about the use of social media platforms as tools of intimidation and harassment, particularly when directed at individuals and their families from outside the country's jurisdiction. Sri Lankan authorities are expected to coordinate with relevant international bodies as the investigation progresses.

Further details are expected to emerge as the CID advances both lines of inquiry.