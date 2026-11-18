Global logistics and port operator DP World has launched a second weekly shipping service connecting Cochin and Colombo, marking a significant step towards strengthening maritime trade connectivity between India and Sri Lanka.

The new service adds to an existing weekly route between the two ports, effectively doubling the frequency of direct sailings and providing importers and exporters on both sides of the Palk Strait with greater flexibility and faster cargo movement options.

Strengthening a Vital Trade Corridor

The Cochin-Colombo corridor is one of the most strategically important short-sea shipping routes in South Asia. Sri Lanka relies heavily on transshipment and direct cargo services through Indian ports to facilitate its international trade, making increased service frequency a welcome development for local businesses.

By introducing a second weekly call, DP World aims to reduce cargo dwell times and offer more reliable scheduling for traders operating between the two nations. The enhanced connectivity is expected to benefit a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, and agricultural exports.

What the Expansion Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lankan businesses, the additional sailing provides several key advantages:

Reduced waiting times for time-sensitive cargo consignments

Greater scheduling options for exporters targeting Indian markets

Improved supply chain efficiency for importers sourcing goods through Indian gateways

Potential reduction in logistics costs through increased service competition

The development comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to revitalise its economy and expand its trade relationships, with India remaining one of the island nation's most important commercial partners.

DP World's Growing Regional Presence

DP World operates port and logistics facilities across South Asia and has maintained a strong presence in the region's maritime sector. The decision to expand the Cochin-Colombo service underlines the company's confidence in growing trade volumes between the two neighbouring countries.

Industry observers have noted that enhanced direct shipping links between Indian and Sri Lankan ports could also ease pressure on larger transshipment hubs, offering a more cost-effective and efficient alternative for regional cargo flows.

The move is expected to be welcomed by the Sri Lankan business community as the country continues its post-crisis economic recovery and seeks to deepen bilateral trade ties with New Delhi.