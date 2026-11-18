Repeated Failures at Lakvijaya Complex Raise Alarm

Persistent technical failures at the Norochcholai Lakvijaya coal-fired power plant, combined with reduced output and extended outages at several other generating facilities across the country, are threatening to push Sri Lanka's National System Operator (NSO) into heavy reliance on far more expensive oil-fired power generation this January.

A Pattern of Disruptions

The Norochcholai Lakvijaya complex, located on Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, has long been the backbone of the country's baseload electricity supply. However, recurring breakdowns at the facility have raised serious concerns among energy sector officials about the stability and cost-efficiency of the national power grid in the weeks ahead.

Compounding the problem, a number of other generating stations across the island have been operating well below their rated capacities, with some facing prolonged shutdown periods. The combination of these factors is leaving the NSO with increasingly limited options to meet national electricity demand.

Financial Burden on the System

Oil-fired power generation is significantly more expensive than coal-based electricity production, and any prolonged shift toward such sources would place considerable financial strain on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and, ultimately, on consumers. Industry observers warn that if the Norochcholai situation is not resolved swiftly, the economic consequences could be substantial.

Norochcholai Lakvijaya is Sri Lanka's largest single power generation facility

Coal power is considerably cheaper per unit than oil-fired alternatives

Increased dependence on oil generation could worsen the CEB's already strained finances

The NSO is responsible for coordinating dispatch across all generating sources on the national grid

Calls for Urgent Action

Energy sector analysts are urging authorities to prioritise urgent maintenance and restoration work at the affected plants before January demand peaks. Sri Lanka's power consumption typically remains significant during the early months of the year, making reliable baseload generation all the more critical.

Dependence on oil-fired generation at this scale is not only costly but also undermines the broader goal of affordable and sustainable electricity supply for the country.

The government and the CEB are yet to issue a formal statement detailing a remedial plan, but pressure is mounting on officials to provide clarity on how the shortfall will be managed and what steps are being taken to prevent further deterioration of the Norochcholai facility's operational reliability.