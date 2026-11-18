Authorities Urge Caution as Severe Marine Conditions Expected

Sri Lankan authorities have issued a red-level warning for strong winds and rough seas, alerting coastal communities and those operating at sea to exercise extreme caution as dangerous marine conditions are anticipated.

A red warning represents the highest level of alert issued by meteorological and disaster management authorities, signalling that conditions pose a serious risk to life and property. Residents in coastal areas and those engaged in fishing or maritime activities are being strongly advised to take immediate precautions.

Who Is Most at Risk

The warning is of particular concern to the following groups:

Fishermen and small-scale boat operators venturing into open waters

Coastal communities in low-lying areas vulnerable to wave surges

Cargo and passenger vessel operators navigating affected sea zones

Safety Measures Urged

Officials are urging all fishermen to remain ashore until conditions improve and warning vessels already at sea to seek shelter at the nearest harbour without delay. Those living near coastlines are advised to stay vigilant and monitor updates from relevant authorities.

A red warning represents an imminent and serious threat, and the public is urged not to underestimate the dangers posed by strong winds and high seas.

The Department of Meteorology and relevant disaster management agencies are continuing to monitor the situation closely. Further updates are expected to be issued as weather conditions develop. The public is encouraged to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary exposure to coastal hazards during this period.

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