Pollution Concerns Rise as Air Quality Deteriorates Nationwide

Air quality has deteriorated to unhealthy levels in several parts of Sri Lanka, the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has warned, raising fresh concerns about public health and environmental management across the island.

The CEA's alert signals a worrying trend as pollution levels in multiple regions have crossed thresholds considered safe for the general population, potentially posing risks particularly to vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Health experts consistently warn that prolonged exposure to poor air quality can lead to a range of medical complications. Those most susceptible to the effects of deteriorating air conditions include:

Young children and infants

Elderly individuals

People with pre-existing respiratory illnesses such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Those with cardiovascular conditions

CEA Urges Public Caution

The Central Environmental Authority has urged residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions to minimise their exposure to polluted air. Members of the public are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities, particularly during peak pollution hours, and to keep windows and doors closed where possible to reduce indoor exposure.

The CEA continues to monitor air quality levels across the country and has called on the public to remain vigilant and follow official health guidance until conditions improve.

A Growing Environmental Challenge

Air pollution remains a growing concern in Sri Lanka, driven by factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, open burning of waste, and seasonal weather patterns that can trap pollutants close to ground level. The latest advisory from the CEA underscores the urgent need for stronger environmental policies and greater public awareness around pollution control.

Authorities have not yet indicated a specific timeline for when air quality is expected to return to safe levels, but the CEA has assured the public that monitoring efforts are ongoing and that further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

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