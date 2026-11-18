Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has reached out with a deeply personal birthday message to his father, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while currently held in custody.

A Message Across Prison Walls

The younger Rajapaksa, who has been a prominent figure in Sri Lankan politics in his own right, took the opportunity to publicly honour his father on the occasion of his birthday despite being unable to celebrate the milestone in person. The emotional tribute underscored the strong familial bond that has long been a defining characteristic of the Rajapaksa political dynasty.

The message, which drew significant attention across social media and political circles, reflected both personal affection and the difficult circumstances in which Namal currently finds himself.

Political Significance

The gesture carries considerable weight in Sri Lanka's political landscape, where the Rajapaksa family continues to command a loyal support base despite facing mounting legal and political pressures in recent years. Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served multiple terms as the country's President and Prime Minister, remains a towering figure within the SLPP.

Supporters of the Rajapaksa family expressed solidarity on social media following the release of Namal's message, while political observers noted that such public displays of family unity may serve to reinforce the SLPP's base ahead of future electoral contests.

As the legal proceedings surrounding Namal continue to unfold, the birthday message has reignited public discussion around the future trajectory of one of Sri Lanka's most influential political families.