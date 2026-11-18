Former Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politician Namal Rajapaksa has been brought before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, according to reports emerging on Tuesday.

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was produced before the court in what marks a significant development in proceedings involving the prominent political figure.

High-Profile Court Appearance

The court appearance of Namal Rajapaksa has drawn considerable public and media attention, given his status as one of Sri Lanka's most recognisable political personalities and his long-standing ties to the Rajapaksa political dynasty.

Namal, who previously served as a Cabinet Minister and has remained active in opposition politics following the Rajapaksa family's fall from power in 2022, was escorted to the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Background

The Rajapaksa family has faced heightened legal scrutiny in the aftermath of the economic and political crisis that gripped Sri Lanka in 2022, which led to the mass public uprising known as Aragalaya and the eventual resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Further details regarding the specific charges or the nature of the case heard before the magistrate are expected to emerge as proceedings continue. Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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