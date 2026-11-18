Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a stark warning about Sri Lanka's accelerating brain drain, revealing that as many as 500 engineers have already left the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

A Crisis of Talent

Premadasa raised serious concerns about the growing trend of skilled professionals abandoning Sri Lanka, highlighting the departure of engineers as a particularly alarming indicator of the country's deepening human capital crisis. The opposition leader cautioned that if left unaddressed, the exodus could have long-term consequences for the nation's economic recovery and development prospects.

Engineers represent a critical pillar of any nation's infrastructure and industrial capacity, and the loss of 500 such professionals signals a worrying hollowing out of Sri Lanka's technical workforce at a time when the country desperately needs skilled hands to rebuild.

Underlying Causes

The brain drain phenomenon in Sri Lanka has been driven largely by the economic hardships that gripped the island nation in recent years, including currency depreciation, rising living costs, and limited professional opportunities at home. Many qualified graduates and experienced professionals have opted to seek employment in countries offering more stable economic conditions and higher remuneration.

Economic instability has pushed skilled workers to seek opportunities overseas

Engineers are among the most sought-after professionals in international labour markets

The trend threatens Sri Lanka's long-term development and infrastructure capacity

A Call for Action

Sajith Premadasa's warning serves as a pointed challenge to the current government to implement meaningful policies that retain skilled professionals within the country. Creating an environment where engineers and other qualified workers can find rewarding careers and financial security remains essential if Sri Lanka hopes to reverse this troubling trend.

The departure of 500 engineers is not merely a statistic — it represents a generation of expertise, innovation, and potential that Sri Lanka can ill afford to lose.

As the country continues its path toward economic stabilisation, policymakers face mounting pressure to address not only immediate financial concerns but also the structural issues that are driving the nation's brightest minds to look elsewhere for their futures.