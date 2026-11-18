Sugeeshwara Bandara, who served as the Personal Secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, bringing an end to his five-month period of remand custody.

Background to the Arrest

Bandara was taken into custody approximately five months ago in connection with legal proceedings stemming from his tenure as Personal Secretary to the former head of state. His arrest drew considerable public attention given his close association with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned from the presidency in 2022 amid widespread public protests over Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis.

Bail Granted by Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court ruled in favour of granting bail to Bandara, allowing him to be released from remand detention while legal proceedings against him continue. The court's decision marks a significant development in the case, which has been closely watched by legal observers and the general public alike.

Significance of the Case

The case against Bandara is among several legal actions pursued against individuals connected to the former Rajapaksa administration. Sri Lankan authorities have been conducting investigations into various officials and associates linked to the previous government following the political upheaval of 2022.

Further hearings in the matter are expected to proceed before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court in the coming weeks.

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