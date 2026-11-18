The Sri Lanka Navy has successfully intercepted a significant gold smuggling attempt, seizing more than four kilograms of the precious metal believed to have been destined for India, with four individuals taken into custody in connection with the operation.

Naval Forces Disrupt Smuggling Network

The seizure, carried out during naval operations, marks another blow to illicit cross-border smuggling networks that have long exploited Sri Lanka's coastal geography as a transit point for contraband heading to neighbouring India.

The recovered gold, weighing in excess of four kilograms, represents a considerable haul and underscores the continued vigilance of the Sri Lanka Navy in patrolling the island's waters and preventing illegal trade activity.

Four Arrested in Connection with the Haul

Four suspects were apprehended by naval personnel during the course of the operation. The arrested individuals are expected to be handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Ongoing Battle Against Coastal Smuggling

Sri Lanka's extensive coastline has historically made it vulnerable to smuggling operations, with gold, narcotics, and other contraband frequently intercepted by naval and customs authorities. Operations of this nature reflect the military's broader commitment to supporting civilian law enforcement in curbing organised smuggling activity.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the estimated street value of the seized gold or provided further details regarding the identities of those arrested. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

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