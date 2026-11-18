Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved a sweeping package of projects valued at approximately Rs. 500 billion, even as critics raise fresh concerns about the government's fiscal discipline and expenditure priorities at a time when the country continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery.

Massive Approval Amid Economic Scrutiny

The Cabinet's decision to greenlight projects worth half a trillion rupees has drawn considerable attention, coming at a sensitive juncture in Sri Lanka's post-crisis economic trajectory. The country, which is still working through the conditions of an IMF-backed recovery programme, faces pressure to maintain tight controls over public finances and avoid a return to the reckless spending patterns that contributed to its historic 2022 economic collapse.

While the government has not released a full breakdown of every project included in the approval, the sheer scale of the package has prompted opposition figures and economic commentators to question whether such large-scale commitments are consistent with the fiscal consolidation targets Sri Lanka has pledged to meet.

Government Defends Investment Push

Supporters of the approvals argue that strategic public investment is essential to reigniting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and generating employment across the island. Officials contend that targeted spending on development projects can complement, rather than contradict, the broader goals of fiscal responsibility.

However, critics maintain that the timing and magnitude of the approvals warrant greater transparency, calling on the Cabinet to provide detailed disclosures on project selection criteria, funding sources, and expected returns on investment.

Balancing Growth and Fiscal Prudence

Sri Lanka's economic recovery, while showing signs of progress, remains delicate. Key concerns include:

Maintaining debt sustainability under the ongoing IMF Extended Fund Facility programme

Ensuring public spending does not reignite inflationary pressures

Preventing a recurrence of the opaque, politically driven project approvals that plagued previous administrations

Analysts warn that large project pipelines, if not carefully managed, could strain government finances and undermine hard-won credibility with international lenders and investors who are closely watching Colombo's fiscal conduct.

Calls for Accountability

Transparency in public investment decisions is not optional during a recovery period — it is an absolute necessity for rebuilding public and investor trust.

Civil society groups and opposition parliamentarians have echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to subject each approved project to rigorous independent scrutiny before disbursements begin. They argue that Sri Lankans, who bore the brunt of the 2022 crisis through fuel queues, medicine shortages, and soaring prices, deserve full accountability over how public funds are being committed at this scale.

As the Cabinet moves forward with its ambitious project agenda, the administration faces the dual challenge of demonstrating developmental intent while convincing both domestic and international stakeholders that fiscal prudence remains the cornerstone of its economic strategy.