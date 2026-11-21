Sri Lanka's Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has revealed that 13 out of 16 Boondi sweet samples collected from the local market tested positive for harmful chemicals, raising serious concerns about food safety standards in the country.

Legal Action Underway Against Traders

CAA Acting Director General Samantha Karunaratne confirmed the alarming findings, stating that legal proceedings are now being initiated against traders responsible for selling the contaminated products. The high failure rate — affecting more than 80 percent of the samples tested — underscores the scale of the problem within the popular confectionery segment.

Imported Products Also Under Scrutiny

The authority's concerns extend beyond Boondi sweets. A further 21 samples of imported ice cream, milk tea, and syrups were found to have exceeded permissible microbial limits and have been referred for further examination.

In response to the broader pattern of non-compliance, the CAA is now considering the introduction of mandatory quality certification requirements for these product categories, a move that could significantly tighten oversight of both locally produced and imported food items.

A Wake-Up Call for Consumers

The findings serve as a timely reminder for Sri Lankan consumers to remain vigilant about the food products they purchase, particularly those sold without proper labelling or quality assurances. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious food products to the CAA as investigations continue.