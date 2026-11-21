Twenty-one students from the University of Jaffna have been remanded in custody following allegations that they participated in a group assault on fellow students, according to IBC Tamil. The Jaffna Magistrate's Court issued the remand order on 20 November 2026.

The incident occurred on the night of 19 November 2026, when a group of students allegedly launched a coordinated attack on five students from the university's Faculty of Management, inflicting slash wounds on the victims.

Five Victims Hospitalised

All five injured students were admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital on the night of 19 November for treatment. Their condition following admission was not detailed in the report.

Police Intervene, Arrests Made

Information about the incident was relayed to the Kopay Police, who launched an investigation. Officers subsequently arrested 21 suspects in connection with the attack — one student alleged to have inflicted the slash wounds, and 20 others from second- and third-year student groups, who face allegations of engaging in a street confrontation in groups and disturbing public order.

The arrested students were produced before the Jaffna Magistrate's Court, where Judge N. Hussain ordered that all 21 suspects be remanded until 26 November 2026.

Further Arrests Expected

Police are reported to be taking steps to arrest additional students believed to have taken part in the group clash, suggesting that the number of those held in connection with the incident may rise in the coming days.

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