The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has determined that the Prevention of Organised Crime Bill does not conflict with the Constitution, paving the way for it to be passed in Parliament with a simple majority vote — provided specific amendments are incorporated into the legislation.

Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne announced the Court's determination to Parliament on Thursday, November 21, in Colombo, informing members that the Bill had cleared its constitutional challenge.

According to the Speaker, the Supreme Court has directed that amendments proposed by the Acting Attorney General, together with any further amendments stipulated by the Court itself, must be introduced to the Bill during the Committee Stage before it proceeds to a final vote.

The ruling is a significant step forward for the legislation, which is aimed at combating organised criminal networks in Sri Lanka. Had the Court found it inconsistent with the Constitution, the Bill would have required a two-thirds parliamentary majority to pass — a considerably higher threshold.

By satisfying the Court's conditions and incorporating the required amendments at Committee Stage, the Government will be able to advance the Bill through Parliament with a straightforward simple majority, simplifying the path to its enactment into law.