The body of a horse that had competed in Australia's prestigious Melbourne Cup race has been discovered at a rubbish dump in Sydney, in a find that has shocked the horse racing community and animal welfare advocates alike.

The discovery of the former Melbourne Cup competitor at the Sydney dump has raised serious questions about the treatment of racehorses after their competitive careers come to an end, reigniting a long-standing debate over the welfare of retired thoroughbreds in Australia.

The Melbourne Cup, held annually at Flemington Racecourse in Victoria, is one of the most celebrated horse races in the world and draws enormous interest from Sri Lankan racing enthusiasts and punters across the globe. The involvement of a horse that had graced such a prominent race makes the circumstances of its disposal all the more striking.

The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of post-racing practices within the Australian thoroughbred industry, with animal welfare groups calling for greater accountability and transparency regarding what happens to horses once they are retired from competition.

Authorities have been made aware of the discovery, and further details are expected to emerge as the matter is investigated.