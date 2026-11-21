The return of a high-profile underworld suspect from Russia last Friday has once again placed Sri Lanka's battle against organised crime under the spotlight — highlighting both the significant achievements of law enforcement and the persistent systemic weaknesses that continue to undermine their efforts.

Suspect Returned from Russia

Amila Sampath, widely known by the alias 'Rotumba Amila', aged 44, was flown back to Colombo on Friday, 20th, after being arrested in Russia. He is suspected of involvement in several serious crimes, including alleged links to multiple murders. Among the cases associated with him is the killing of Surendra Wasantha Perera, known popularly as 'Club Wasantha'. He is also believed to have maintained close connections with notorious underworld figures, including Angoda Lokka and Makandure Madush, the latter of whom died reportedly in a shootout between police and an underworld gang while in custody.

This is not the first time Rotumba Amila has been brought before Sri Lankan authorities. He was previously arrested on 28 March 2019 in the United Arab Emirates during a birthday gathering hosted by Makandure Madush, and was subsequently deported to Sri Lanka. After being released on bail in 2023, he fled to Russia — only to be arrested there and returned once more.

A Widening Crackdown on Overseas Fugitives

The extradition of Rotumba Amila is part of a broader and intensifying crackdown by Sri Lankan law enforcement on organised crime suspects who have escaped overseas. Several high-profile individuals have been brought back to face investigations and court proceedings in recent months. Among them are:

Manoj Muthukumara Priyadarshana, alias 'Kaivaru Muthu', repatriated from Sharjah

Janith Madushanka de Silva, alias 'Podi Lasi', returned from India

Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, known as 'Kehelbaddara Padme', and his bodyguard Salintha Madushan Perera, alias 'Commando Salintha', both brought back from Indonesia

Several other suspects arrested in Dubai, Azerbaijan and Malaysia

Police have identified 58 organised criminal syndicates operating with the support of overseas-based godfathers, along with approximately 1,400 gang members and associates active within Sri Lanka. Authorities have made clear that the crackdown is far from over.

The Bail Problem: A Revolving Door

Despite these operational successes, serious concerns remain about how dangerous suspects manage to obtain bail and subsequently flee the country, only to continue directing criminal networks from abroad.

The case of Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran, known as 'Kanjipani Imran', illustrates this problem starkly. Imran was arrested in Dubai and extradited to Sri Lanka in 2019 following months of coordinated effort between Sri Lankan police and their UAE counterparts. His eventual release on bail surprised many observers and raised immediate questions about the adequacy of bail conditions, immigration controls and ongoing surveillance of high-risk suspects. As had been anticipated, he subsequently slipped out of the country.

The case of Podi Lasi follows a similar pattern. His lawyers, upon securing his earlier release on bail, reportedly claimed their client's life was in danger and sought police protection — yet he fled the country soon afterwards. His criminal record includes an incident in 2020 during his detention at the high-security Boossa Prison, where he and two other inmates — referred to as Kosgoda Tharaka and Pitigala Keuma — allegedly threatened the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne, and several senior prison officials. He was eventually arrested in India and brought back in 2026.

Justice Unevenly Applied?

The pattern has not gone unnoticed. Critics have pointed to a troubling contrast: individuals with serious criminal allegations and organised crime links appear able to navigate the bail system with relative ease, while opposition political activists have in some instances remained in remand custody for extended periods.

The question of how well-connected criminals are able to manipulate legal and judicial processes to their advantage demands a thorough and transparent investigation. Only such an inquiry can determine whether these are failures of procedure, surveillance or something more troubling.

A Threat to Those Who Serve

Beyond the legal and procedural concerns, there is a deeply human dimension to this problem. Police officers who risk their lives to pursue and neutralise underworld figures face a demoralising reality when suspects they have worked hard to apprehend are released on bail and vanish overseas. In some cases, overseas-based criminal figures have gone as far as threatening investigating officers and their families.

Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies deserve full recognition for the increasingly effective international operations that have brought multiple fugitives to justice. However, those efforts will be meaningless in the long run if the systems governing bail, border controls and judicial oversight are not strengthened to ensure that dangerous suspects cannot simply walk free and repeat the cycle.