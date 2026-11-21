Sri Lanka's coastal communities have been given the all-clear following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Indian Ocean on November 21, with authorities confirming that the seismic event poses no tsunami threat to the island.

Early Warning Centre Issues Safety Bulletin

The National Tsunami Early Warning Centre released an official no-tsunami-threat bulletin at 3.30 p.m., providing reassurance to residents living along Sri Lanka's coastline. The Department of Meteorology, which oversees the warning system, confirmed that the bulletin was issued following consultations with both national and international agencies.

Earthquake Details

According to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred at 3.12 p.m. at a depth of 156 kilometres beneath the ocean floor. The epicentre was located near Banda Aceh, the capital of Indonesia's Aceh province — a region historically associated with significant seismic activity.

Coastal Areas Declared Safe

The Department of Meteorology moved swiftly to communicate the situation to the public, emphasising that people living in coastal areas may continue their normal daily activities without concern.

Given Sri Lanka's vulnerability to ocean-related natural disasters — most memorably the catastrophic 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami — the government's early warning infrastructure plays a critical role in protecting coastal populations. Thursday's prompt response from the warning centre underscores the importance of that system in keeping communities informed and safe.