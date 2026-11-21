Two directors of a company have been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged fraud amounting to Rs. 4 billion, according to reports.

The suspects, who served as directors of the company in question, were produced before a court and subsequently remanded following investigations into the large-scale financial fraud allegation.

Authorities have been examining the alleged scheme, which is said to involve a staggering sum of four billion rupees, making it one of the more significant fraud cases to come before the courts in recent times.

Further details regarding the case are expected to emerge as legal proceedings continue. The remanded individuals are set to remain in custody while the investigation progresses.