A special rapid response unit carried out a midnight cordon operation in the Manipay area of Jaffna on Thursday (20 November 2026), resulting in the arrest of two young men found in possession of ice, a highly addictive crystalline methamphetamine, according to IBC Tamil.

Both suspects are reported to be 26 years of age. The operation was conducted in the early hours and resulted in the seizure of drugs from each individual, as well as a three-wheeler vehicle that the suspects had allegedly been using.

Drugs Seized from Both Suspects

The quantities recovered differed significantly between the two men. Authorities seized 69 grams of ice from the suspect hailing from Tellippalai, while one gram of the same substance was recovered from the second individual, who is from Jaffna.

In addition to the narcotics, the three-wheeler associated with the suspects was also taken into custody as part of the operation.

Handed Over for Further Investigation

Following their arrest, both individuals — along with the seized drugs and the vehicle — were handed over to the Manipay Police for further investigations, IBC Tamil reported.

The operation reflects ongoing law enforcement efforts in the Northern Province to curb the spread of ice, which has become an increasingly pressing concern in communities across the Jaffna peninsula.