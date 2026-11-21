Veteran Sri Lankan television actress Sulochanaa Harapathdenia, widely known as Sulo Harapathdenia, has spoken candidly about her long-awaited transition to cinema, confirming that she will not compromise her values for the sake of the silver screen, according to a recent report by Divaina.

The actress, who has earned a devoted following through a string of popular box-format teledrama productions including Kothu, Duwili, Pita Kothuwa, Colombo Kattiya, and Ehewa Hithana Adarayak, described her film debut as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream — one she has pursued with patience and discipline.

A Dream Decades in the Making

Harapathdenia recalled how her love for cinema began in childhood, when her mother would take her to watch films such as Suriyaarana and Saroja. Despite years of success on television, her heart always belonged to the big screen.

"Cinema is my first love," she said. "I always wanted to see myself on the big screen. I didn't know how to get there, but with time, I found my way."

She noted that she had appeared in several feature films prior to her current release, but that the Kothu film — a cinematic adaptation of the popular teledrama — will be the first of those productions to reach audiences in theatres. Her participation in the film dates to 2026, while her role in director Chaminda Ilukwela's Magamsoli, filmed in 2023 alongside an ensemble cast including Nita Fernando, Cleetus Mendis, Dilhani Ekanayake, Akalanka Prabhashwara, Sujani Menaka, Anurudhika Padukka, Jagath Benerагама, and Nalin Pradeep Udawela, is yet to be released. A third project, Yakada Manamali, also remains unreleased.

The Film and the Character

Harapathdenia plays a character named Mihiri in the Kothu film, a role she was personally invited into by director Saya, who had worked with her on the original teledrama. She was part of the first ten episodes of the teledrama before receiving the invitation to reprise a version of the character on screen.

She was quick to point out, however, that the film tells an entirely different story from the teledrama. "The name Mihiri is the same, but the two characters are completely different," she explained. "The Mihiri in the film is not the Mihiri from the teledrama."

No Compromises on Screen

When asked about boundaries in her cinematic career, Harapathdenia was unequivocal — she will not appear nude for any film role, regardless of the creative demands of a production. She described her approach to the craft as one rooted in dedication and sacrifice built over many years.

"Everything I have worked for over the years is reflected in this moment," she said. "I see this as my first step, and I dream of making a long and meaningful journey in this field."

Television Remains Busy

Even as she sets her sights on cinema, Harapathdenia continues to remain active in the teledrama space, with several productions currently in progress. Her television serial Colombo Kattiya has attracted considerable public attention, and she is also involved in a production currently airing on Ahas TV.

Having held several jobs before entering the performing arts, the actress credits her measured, unhurried path to cinema as the right one. "They say the best things come at the best time," she reflected. "This is that time for me."