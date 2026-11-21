A recent staging of the Sinhala stage play Brisbane Manalaya (Brisbane Groom) at the Kandy Karaliya Theatre has drawn thoughtful attention for the pointed social commentary it delivers to its audience. The production, written and created by Kapila Kumara Kalinga and directed by actor Ajith Lokuge, has prompted reflection on some of the deeper tensions running through contemporary Sri Lankan life.

At its core, Brisbane Manalaya explores the pressures faced by middle-class families in present-day Sri Lanka — the financial anxieties, the social ambitions, and the quiet desperation of ordinary people trying to stay afloat in a system that offers them few guarantees. The play uses humour, romance, and moments of unease in careful balance to hold the audience's attention while delivering a layered political message beneath the surface.

Women at the Centre of an Economic Reality

One of the more striking observations the production invites is the role of women within the Sri Lankan family unit. The play suggests, through implication rather than direct statement, that women have increasingly become the driving economic force within households — often surpassing their role as mothers to become the primary architects of family survival and advancement. Director Kapila Kumara Kalinga appears to have understood this shift deeply, and the drama makes it visible in ways both subtle and unmistakable.

The backdrop against which the story unfolds — the temptation and pull of emigration — resonates with audiences in a way that is deeply personal. The desire to leave Sri Lanka, to seek a better life abroad, is not presented as a simple dream but as a symptom of broader social and political failure. It is a theme that strikes at something many Sri Lankans are living through right now.

A Question of Quality in Sri Lankan Theatre

The production also raises a broader concern about the direction of Sri Lankan theatre. When commercial imperatives begin to shape artistic choices, the result can be work that entertains without challenging — work that, in effect, flatters the very conditions that created the audience's discontent rather than interrogating them. The Brisbane Manalaya production, by contrast, asks more of its audience. It calls for rational, critical engagement rather than passive amusement.

The play's stage design effectively evokes the allure of life overseas, drawing the audience into a fantasy familiar to countless Sri Lankan families. Yet it does so not to celebrate that fantasy but to examine the social forces that make it so irresistible in the first place.

In brief, Brisbane Manalaya is a work rooted in the realities of Sri Lanka's economic difficulties. Its creator has acknowledged as much — without the profound economic dislocation the country has experienced, a play like this, with this particular story to tell, may never have been brought to the stage at all.

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