A three-day memorial exhibition and workshop series under the theme "We Remember 2026" is currently under way in London, dedicated to commemorating the lives of Tamils who perished in their homeland. According to IBC Tamil, the event began yesterday (20 November 2026) in the Old Street area of central London and continues today (21 November 2026) and tomorrow (22 November 2026).

The exhibition is being held during November, a month observed by Tamils worldwide as one of deep historical and commemorative significance. Its organisers say the initiative is driven by a determination to preserve history and pass it on to the next generation, so that the unspoken stories and unshared emotions of those who were lost do not fade without trace.

Untold Stories and Thousands of Names

At the heart of the exhibition are personal mementoes carefully preserved by the families, friends and loved ones of those who died. Through these objects, the event gives voice to histories that have never been formally told, and bears witness to the thousands of individual names behind the broader story of loss.

Organisers have emphasised that without deliberate efforts to document and display such material, the experiences of an entire generation risk disappearing from the historical record entirely. The exhibition and accompanying workshops are designed to serve as a living archive — a space where grief, memory and identity converge.

A Community Coming Together

The three-day programme in central London reflects the scale of the Tamil diaspora's commitment to remembrance. By bringing together personal artefacts and community testimony in a public setting, the event aims to ensure that the sacrifices of those who died in the homeland continue to be acknowledged and honoured by future generations growing up far from Sri Lanka.