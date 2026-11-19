The Sri Lankan Embassy in Bahrain has issued a special advisory directed at Sri Lankan nationals currently residing or working in the Kingdom, urging them to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in light of prevailing circumstances.

The advisory reflects the Embassy's ongoing commitment to the welfare and safety of the Sri Lankan community in Bahrain, one of the Gulf nations that is home to a significant number of Sri Lankan migrant workers and professionals.

Embassy Calls for Caution

The diplomatic mission has called upon all Sri Lankan citizens in Bahrain to stay alert, follow guidance from local authorities, and keep in close contact with the Embassy should they require consular assistance or support.

Sri Lankans in Bahrain are encouraged to ensure their travel documents and residency permits remain valid and up to date, and to report any emergencies or concerns to the Embassy through its official contact channels without delay.

Stay Connected with the Mission

The Embassy has reminded citizens to register with the mission if they have not already done so, as this enables consular officials to reach out and provide timely assistance during critical situations.

Sri Lankan nationals in Bahrain are advised to monitor official communications from the Embassy and refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary alarm within the community.