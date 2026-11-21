Forty Bangladeshi nationals have been left stranded in Sri Lanka after being lured into the country under false pretences by a fraudulent job scheme, according to reports.

The victims were allegedly deceived by promises of legitimate employment, only to find themselves trapped in Sri Lanka with no work, no support and no clear means of returning home.

A Growing Regional Concern

The incident shines a light on the persistent threat posed by organised job scams that prey on vulnerable workers across South and Southeast Asia. Such schemes typically target individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are desperate for overseas employment opportunities, promising well-paying jobs abroad before abandoning them upon arrival.

The stranded Bangladeshis now face an uncertain situation, with their immediate welfare, accommodation and repatriation arrangements yet to be clearly resolved.

Authorities Alerted

The plight of the group has drawn attention from relevant authorities, though the full details of any formal investigation or intervention measures are still emerging. It is not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the alleged fraud.

Sri Lanka has in recent years been identified as both a transit point and a destination in various human trafficking and labour exploitation networks operating across the region, raising concerns among law enforcement and civil society groups alike.

The Bangladeshi nationals are reported to remain in Sri Lanka while efforts to address their situation continue. Further developments are expected as both Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi authorities engage with the matter.

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