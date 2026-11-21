Prominent Tamil figure Baskaran Kandiah has sounded the alarm over the gradual erosion of Tamil identity in the Polonnaruwa district, stressing that the Tamil schools in the area are over a century old — a testament to the deep-rooted history of Tamil people in the region.

Speaking at an event held at the Sorivil Tamil Junior School in the Manampitty area of Polonnaruwa district, Kandiah made an impassioned appeal for the Tamil community there, according to IBC Tamil.

Villages Losing Their Tamil Identity

Kandiah pointed out that a large number of Tamil villages in the district have already undergone linguistic transformation, effectively being converted into non-Tamil-speaking settlements. He urged those present to understand the magnitude of Tamil heritage in the region, noting that schools more than a hundred years old stood as living proof of that history.

Politicians Ignoring Polonnaruwa Tamils, Says Kandiah

Expressing deep frustration on behalf of the Tamil community in Polonnaruwa, Kandiah observed that politicians rarely seek out Tamil voters in the district. He suggested that this neglect stems from the relatively small Tamil voting bloc in the area.

"Politicians go where the votes are most plentiful. Because your votes are few, you are not needed by them," he said.

A Call to Preserve Tamil Identity

Kandiah urged the Tamil community to remain steadfast in protecting their linguistic and ethnic identity, regardless of the political indifference they face.

"We, as Tamils, must always live preserving and protecting our identity — with love for our language and pride in our heritage," he said.

His remarks have drawn attention to the vulnerability of Tamil communities in areas outside the Northern and Eastern provinces, where shrinking populations and political marginalisation continue to pose challenges to cultural survival.