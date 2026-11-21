Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has confirmed that all public servants and teachers across the country will receive the third instalment of their salary increase in January 2027, as part of the government's ongoing effort to improve public sector remuneration.

The announcement was made during the Committee Stage debate on the 2027 Budget in Parliament on Saturday (21), where the Prime Minister outlined a series of welfare measures alongside the salary update.

Phased Salary Increase on Track

Dr. Amarasuriya noted that the first two phases of the government's basic salary increase programme had already been rolled out — the first in 2025 and the second in 2026 — with the third and final phase now scheduled for the following year.

She also disclosed that a special commission appointed to examine existing disparities in salaries and pensions is expected to submit its findings in July 2027. The government has pledged to act on the commission's recommendations to address those inequities.

Key Welfare Developments Highlighted

The Prime Minister pointed to several other notable achievements and upcoming measures during her address:

Beneficiaries of the President's Fund surged from 1,664 in 2025 to 27,948 in 2026, following the decentralisation of services through an online platform.

The financial strength of the President's Fund grew by 150% over the past two years.

Mahapola scholarship allowances for university students have been doubled, representing a 100% increase.

The Suraksha insurance scheme for schoolchildren will continue, with expanded benefits and broader medical coverage.

Nearly 2,000 pairs of spectacles have been distributed to university students in need.

PM Takes Aim at Opposition Conduct

Dr. Amarasuriya also used the occasion to criticise certain opposition members, alleging that some politicians had been making false personal accusations against others under the protection of parliamentary privilege.

The government welcomes constructive and respectful criticism, but expects the Opposition to conduct itself responsibly and with dignity.

Her remarks underscored growing tensions within Parliament over the tone of debate as budget discussions continue.

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