Sri Lanka's proposed Immigration Bill has cleared a significant legislative milestone, receiving the approval of Parliament's Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection, paving the way for its progression through Parliament.

The Committee, chaired by MP Najith Indika, met on November 18 and granted approval subject to the incorporation of amendments previously required by the Supreme Court following legal challenges to the Bill. Officials confirmed to the Committee that those court-mandated changes had already been integrated into the proposed legislation.

Modernising a Decades-Old System

The Bill, which has already been presented to Parliament for its First Reading, is designed to overhaul Sri Lanka's immigration framework by embracing new technology and bringing existing laws in line with international standards. It will replace two longstanding pieces of legislation — the Immigrants and Emigrants Act (Chapter 351) and the Passports and Exit Permits Act No. 53 of 1971.

One of the most visible changes the Bill introduces is the deployment of automated electronic gates, known as E-Gates, at immigration checkpoints. These will allow passengers to pass through immigration without requiring a physical stamp in their passports, streamlining the process for travellers.

Biometric Data and Legal Protections

The legislation also establishes a legal framework governing the collection and storage of biometric data, bringing those practices in line with the Personal Data Protection Act. This move is intended to ensure that the handling of sensitive personal information meets modern data protection requirements.

Expanded Powers to Combat Illegal Entry and Organised Crime

Under the proposed law, the President would be empowered to assign limited immigration enforcement powers to members of the Armed Forces and the Coast Guard, specifically to prevent illegal entry into the country. Such powers would be granted through a Gazette notification, upon the request of the relevant Minister.

The Bill also introduces an important provision targeting transnational crime. Even where individuals have legally departed Sri Lanka, courts here would be able to pursue legal action against those involved in human trafficking and organised criminal activities conducted overseas using forged travel documents. Cases of this nature would fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Administrative and Visa Reforms

The legislation further brings administrative changes within the immigration service itself, updating official titles. The positions currently designated as Controller and Deputy Controller would be renamed Controller General and Additional Controller General respectively.

The Committee also examined provisions concerning visas issued to foreign nationals who are married to Sri Lankan citizens, though detailed outcomes of that discussion were not disclosed.

The Bill now proceeds with approval, on the condition that all required amendments are formally incorporated during the Committee Stage in Parliament.