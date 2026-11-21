Northern Province Chief Minister and Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archuna has firmly rejected claims circulating about the threat to her political positions, clarifying that it is her Chief Ministership — not her parliamentary seat — that Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekhar warned could be lost to Rithcha Baskaran. Archuna made these remarks during today's (21 November) parliamentary session, according to IBC Tamil.

Archuna stated that reports suggesting Fisheries Minister Chandrasekhar had warned that her parliamentary seat was under threat are entirely false. She said the Minister had in fact told her that her position as Chief Minister of the Northern Province could be taken away by Rithcha Baskaran.

Northern Province Council Election in Focus

The Chief Minister also addressed speculation surrounding the upcoming Northern Provincial Council election, noting that information has emerged indicating that figures such as Rithcha Baskaran and Sritharan are preparing to contest against her.

Despite this, Archuna expressed scepticism that the Northern Provincial Council election would take place at all. She added that if it did go ahead, her camp would bring about a decisive change.

"The Northern Provincial Council election is not going to happen. If it does, we will bring about a change there," Archuna said in parliament.

Background

The remarks come amid growing political manoeuvring ahead of any potential Northern Provincial Council polls, with several prominent Tamil political figures reportedly positioning themselves to challenge the incumbent Chief Minister. Archuna's clarification appears aimed at correcting what she described as a deliberate misrepresentation of Minister Chandrasekhar's remarks that had been circulating publicly.

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