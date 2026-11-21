Sixty-six Sri Lankan peacekeepers serving in South Sudan have been awarded United Nations medals in recognition of their dedicated service as part of an international peacekeeping mission in the conflict-affected nation.

The medal parade, a formal ceremony marking the contributions of peacekeepers deployed under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), honoured the Sri Lankan contingent for their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in one of the world's most challenging environments.

Sri Lanka has long maintained a proud tradition of contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping operations across the globe, and the recognition of these 66 personnel underscores the continued dedication of the Sri Lankan military to international peace and security efforts.

South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011, has faced prolonged periods of civil conflict and humanitarian crisis, making the role of UN peacekeepers stationed there both vital and demanding. Sri Lankan troops deployed to the region operate alongside multinational forces tasked with protecting civilians, supporting the delivery of humanitarian aid, and fostering conditions for lasting peace.

The awarding of UN medals is considered a significant honour, acknowledging the professionalism and sacrifice of military personnel who serve far from home under difficult and often dangerous conditions.

The recognition is expected to bring pride to the families of the honoured peacekeepers back in Sri Lanka, as well as to the nation's armed forces as a whole.

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