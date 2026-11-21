Four sluice gates of the Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened by one foot each in response to continued heavy rainfall, releasing approximately 2,800 cubic feet of water per second into the Deduru Oya river.

The Director of Irrigation (Water Management) confirmed that the decision to open the gates was made to manage the volume of water flowing into the reservoir amid persistent wet weather conditions across the region.

Authorities are urging residents living downstream, particularly those in communities along the banks of the Deduru Oya, to remain alert and stay informed through official announcements from the Irrigation Department and Disaster Management authorities.

Public Advised to Monitor River Levels Closely

Officials have cautioned that the situation remains fluid. The number of gates in operation and the volume of water being discharged may increase depending on how rainfall conditions develop in the coming hours and days.

Residents have been specifically advised to keep a close watch on changes in river water levels and to respond promptly to any guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

The Irrigation Department and Disaster Management officials are continuing to monitor the reservoir and river conditions, and further updates are expected as the situation evolves.

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