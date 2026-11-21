Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are currently in Sri Lanka following a formal invitation extended by the country's Inspector General of Police (IGP), according to reports by The Morning.

The visit marks a notable moment in law enforcement cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States, with the IGP personally facilitating the entry of the American federal agents into the country.

The presence of FBI personnel on Sri Lankan soil underscores the growing ties between the two nations' security establishments, though specific details regarding the purpose or scope of the FBI delegation's visit have not been publicly disclosed.

Sri Lanka has in recent years sought to strengthen its international partnerships across a range of sectors, including law enforcement and national security. Collaboration with foreign agencies such as the FBI typically involves areas such as counter-terrorism, cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, and intelligence sharing.

The IGP's direct involvement in extending the invitation signals the significance attached to the visit at the highest levels of Sri Lanka's police leadership.

Further details on the nature of the FBI's engagement with local authorities are expected to emerge in the coming days as the visit progresses.