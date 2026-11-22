Government expenditure on the upkeep of former Presidents has fallen dramatically, dropping from Rs. 110.51 million in 2024 to just Rs. 4.39 million in 2026, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa disclosed in Parliament on Saturday.

2024 Spending Breakdown

The figures presented by the Minister revealed considerable variation in how much the state spent on each former head of state during 2024. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa accounted for the largest share of expenditure, with the government spending Rs. 61.66 million on his maintenance — the highest among all former Presidents on the list.

Spending on the remaining former Presidents in 2024 was recorded as follows:

Former President Maithripala Sirisena – Rs. 18.57 million

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga – Rs. 13.69 million

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa – Rs. 11.02 million

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe – Rs. 2.53 million

An additional Rs. 3.04 million was allocated for Hema Premadasa, widow of the late former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, bringing the overall 2024 total to Rs. 110.51 million.

Sharp Reduction in 2026

In a striking contrast, figures covering the period up to September 30, 2026, show that expenditure has been standardised at Rs. 880,000 each for all five living former Presidents — Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maithripala Sirisena, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Ranil Wickremesinghe.

No expenditure was recorded for Hema Premadasa during the 2026 period. As a result, the combined total for the five former Presidents stands at Rs. 4.39 million — a reduction of more than Rs. 106 million compared to 2024.

The disclosure drew attention to a significant policy shift in how the state manages financial commitments to former heads of state, a subject that has long attracted public scrutiny in Sri Lanka.