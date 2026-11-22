Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a fraudulent gas cylinder racket in which empty Laugfs (yellow) gas cylinders were painted blue to impersonate Litro cylinders and then exchanged at Litro outlets for genuine, gas-filled ones, according to Kotadeniyawa Police.

The suspects exploited the prevailing shortage and rising prices of Laugfs gas to run the scheme, preliminary police investigations have revealed. Officers launched the raid following a tip-off, and the operation led to the seizure of 40 empty cylinders painted blue as well as three blue-painted Litro cylinders filled with gas that are believed to have been obtained through the fraud.

How the Racket Worked

The principal suspect, identified as a Laugfs gas agent residing in the Kudagammana area of Divulapitiya, allegedly painted empty Laugfs cylinders from his own gas shop blue to make them appear to be Litro cylinders. These fake cylinders were then delivered to Litro gas outlets in the area in exchange for genuine, gas-filled Litro cylinders.

The suspect is said to have sold the fraudulently obtained cylinders, complete with gas, at a price of Rs. 20,000 each. Initial investigations suggest he exploited the Laugfs gas shortage and price increases as the opportunity to run the operation.

Father-and-Son Trio Nabbed

Arrested alongside the main suspect — the Laugfs agent — are a father and son who own a three-wheeler and are alleged to have transported the blue-painted fake cylinders to Litro outlets in the area, collecting the filled genuine cylinders in return.

Police say the seized cylinders were recovered both from points of sale and from the main suspect's residence. Kotadeniyawa Police are continuing investigations into the matter.

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