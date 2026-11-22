A Sri Lankan national has lost his life following a devastating soil collapse at a worksite in Romania, while a second Sri Lankan worker was rescued alive after an exhaustive rescue operation lasting more than 11 hours, according to IBC Tamil.

The incident occurred in the Ganeasca area of Ilfov County, Romania, near Stefan cel Mare Street, where the two Sri Lankan labourers had been engaged in sewage infrastructure work at the time of the accident.

Workers Buried Six Metres Underground

The workers were carrying out their duties inside a roadside trench approximately six metres deep when a sudden collapse of soil buried both men beneath the earth. Emergency services, including firefighters, launched an immediate and intensive rescue effort to reach the trapped individuals.

After roughly six hours of gruelling efforts, rescuers successfully pulled the first worker free. He was found buried up to waist level and was brought to safety conscious and without injury, a significant relief amid the otherwise tragic circumstances.

Second Worker Found Dead in Early Morning Hours

Following the recovery of the first worker, the search for his colleague continued through the night. Despite the sustained and determined efforts of rescue teams, the second Sri Lankan was not found until approximately 3.30 in the early morning, by which time he had already died.

The recovery operation in total stretched beyond 11 hours, underscoring the extreme difficulty rescuers faced working at such depth and amid unstable ground conditions.

The incident has drawn attention to the working conditions faced by Sri Lankan migrant labourers employed in construction and infrastructure projects abroad.

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