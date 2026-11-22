Three plantation workers were injured and admitted to hospital after a lorry transporting tea leaves plunged approximately 80 feet into a ravine in the Pudukaadu area of Nallathanniya, according to Nallathanniya Police.

The vehicle had been carrying tea shoots from the Pudukaadu section of the Marae tea estate in Nallathanniya to the Marae tea factory when it veered off the road and tumbled into the ravine.

Police confirmed that the three injured persons are estate workers aged 73, 55, and 45. All three were initially taken to the Maskeliya Base Hospital for treatment.

Due to the serious nature of their injuries, medical staff at Maskeliya Hospital arranged for the workers to be transferred to Dikoya Base Hospital for further treatment, doctors at the facility said.