Teen Dies After Swimming Incident Off Bentota Coast, Four Others Pulled to Safety
A 16-year-old boy lost his life after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea off Bentota on Sunday (22), with four other youths rescued during the incident, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard has confirmed.
Group Encountered Trouble Far From Shore
According to the Coast Guard, five young swimmers ran into serious trouble approximately 200 metres from the shoreline, at a location roughly 500 metres to the left of the Bentota II Lifesaving Post. The group had ventured into the water together when conditions overwhelmed them.
Coast Guard lifesaving personnel responded immediately, working alongside police lifeguards already stationed in the vicinity. Using rescue tubes, the team managed to bring four of the five youths safely back to land.
Teenager Goes Missing, Body Later Recovered
Despite the swift response, one 16-year-old boy went missing amid the chaos, triggering an urgent search operation. After an extensive search effort, Coast Guard personnel recovered the body of the missing teenager.
The four survivors — aged 15, 16, 18 and 20 — were transported to Bentota Divisional Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
Coast Guard Issues Public Warning
In the wake of the tragedy, the Coast Guard issued a strong appeal to the public, urging swimmers to:
- Exercise caution when entering the sea
- Follow all instructions given by lifeguards
- Avoid swimming in areas known to be dangerous
Bentota Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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at least four were saved, the rescue team did good work there
where were the parents no? cant just let teenagers go alone like that
so sad, only 16. these kids dont know how dangerous that area is
exactly, Bentota current is very strong, not safe for swimming at all