A 16-year-old boy lost his life after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea off Bentota on Sunday (22), with four other youths rescued during the incident, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard has confirmed.

Group Encountered Trouble Far From Shore

According to the Coast Guard, five young swimmers ran into serious trouble approximately 200 metres from the shoreline, at a location roughly 500 metres to the left of the Bentota II Lifesaving Post. The group had ventured into the water together when conditions overwhelmed them.

Coast Guard lifesaving personnel responded immediately, working alongside police lifeguards already stationed in the vicinity. Using rescue tubes, the team managed to bring four of the five youths safely back to land.

Teenager Goes Missing, Body Later Recovered

Despite the swift response, one 16-year-old boy went missing amid the chaos, triggering an urgent search operation. After an extensive search effort, Coast Guard personnel recovered the body of the missing teenager.

The four survivors — aged 15, 16, 18 and 20 — were transported to Bentota Divisional Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Coast Guard Issues Public Warning

In the wake of the tragedy, the Coast Guard issued a strong appeal to the public, urging swimmers to:

Exercise caution when entering the sea

Follow all instructions given by lifeguards

Avoid swimming in areas known to be dangerous

Bentota Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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