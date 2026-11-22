Parliamentarian Faiszer Musthapha has called on authorities to guarantee that Sri Lankan migrant workers are afforded proper access to legal representation, underscoring the urgent need to protect the rights of those working abroad.

A Call for Stronger Protections

The MP's remarks highlight growing concerns over the vulnerability of Sri Lankan nationals employed overseas, many of whom find themselves in legal disputes or difficult circumstances without adequate support or recourse. Musthapha stressed that ensuring access to legal counsel is not merely a matter of convenience but a fundamental right that the state must uphold for its citizens working beyond its borders.

Migrant Workers and Legal Vulnerabilities

Sri Lanka has long relied on its overseas workforce as a critical source of foreign remittances, with hundreds of thousands of citizens employed across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other regions. However, migrant workers often face significant challenges when confronted with legal issues in foreign jurisdictions, including limited knowledge of local laws, language barriers, and financial constraints that make retaining legal counsel difficult.

MP Musthapha's call serves as a timely reminder that institutional mechanisms must be strengthened to ensure that Sri Lankan missions abroad are equipped and empowered to provide meaningful legal assistance to workers in need.

Broader Implications

Advocates for migrant worker rights have long echoed similar sentiments, pointing to gaps in the current support framework provided through Sri Lankan embassies and consulates. Musthapha's position adds parliamentary weight to these calls, potentially paving the way for policy discussions aimed at reforming how the government supports its overseas workforce in legal matters.

The MP's statement is expected to draw further attention to the welfare of Sri Lanka's migrant community at both a legislative and diplomatic level.