One of Batticaloa's most celebrated educational institutions reached a historic milestone this week, as former students living in the United Kingdom gathered in large numbers to mark the 150th anniversary of Holy Cecilia Girls' School. According to IBC Tamil, the event was organised by the British branch of the Holy Cecilia Girls' School Old Girls' Association and was held on 21 November 2026 under the chairmanship of association president Priya Aruldeveraja.

The celebration drew a large turnout of alumnae now based in Britain, who came together to reflect on a century and a half of educational achievement and the school's enduring legacy in the Eastern Province. Prominent British-based businessman Kennedy Sabapathy attended as the chief guest, adding further distinction to the occasion.

A School With Deep Roots

Holy Cecilia Girls' School was founded in 1876 by Catholic priest Father Francis Xavier, who is said to have travelled from Jaffna to Batticaloa to establish the institution. Over the past 150 years, the school has played a pivotal role in advancing girls' education in the Eastern Province, serving tens of thousands of young women from across the Batticaloa district regardless of race or religion. It has long been regarded as a cornerstone of educational and social progress for generations of women in the region.

Alumnae Go Beyond Celebration to Invest in the School's Future

The British Old Girls' Association made clear that the 150th anniversary would be more than a commemorative gathering. The association has launched several constructive initiatives aimed at supporting the school's future development, including:

The donation of a modern computer laboratory to Holy Cecilia Girls' School in Batticaloa

Special tuition classes and supplementary educational programmes for current students

Dedicated coaching classes for scholarship examinations

A range of programmes designed to identify and nurture student talent

These initiatives are intended to broaden the educational opportunities available to present-day students while laying stronger foundations for the school's continued growth.

A Milestone That Bridges Homeland and Diaspora

Beyond the reunion of old friends and the sharing of school memories, the anniversary event served as a powerful expression of the diaspora's ongoing commitment to their alma mater in Sri Lanka. The celebration in Britain placed Holy Cecilia Girls' School on an international stage, underscoring the institution's remarkable journey across one and a half centuries of educating women in Batticaloa — and marking yet another significant chapter in its history.

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