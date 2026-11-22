Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has ordered the immediate transfer of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), with the reshuffling of senior officers spanning several districts and specialised divisions across the country. The transfers are subject to approval by the National Police Commission.

District-Level Transfers

Among the most notable reassignments, Woman DIG W. J. Padmini, who previously headed the Kalutara District, has been moved to the Kegalle District. Taking her place in Kalutara is DIG G. H. Marapana, who had until now been serving in the Jaffna District.

DIG O. Hewavitharana, formerly in charge of the Kegalle District, has been reassigned to the Jaffna District, completing a three-way rotation across the southern and northern regions.

Shake-Up at CCID and Police Welfare Division

The transfers also affect two key specialised divisions. DIG K. A. J. Kodithuwakku, who headed the Central Criminal Investigation Division (CCID), has been moved to the Police Welfare Division. Stepping into the CCID role is DIG W. V. Ginige, who was previously attached to the Police Welfare Division.

SIS Officer Moved to Special Bureau Range

In a further reshuffle, DIG H. K. R. Fernando has been transferred out of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) and appointed as the officer in charge of the Special Bureau Range.

The sweeping reassignments signal a significant restructuring at senior levels of the Sri Lanka Police, with the IGP's decisions now awaiting formal endorsement from the National Police Commission before taking full effect.

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