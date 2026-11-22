Two individuals have been arrested in the Matale district in connection with the illegal possession of five elephant pearls, according to authorities.

The suspects were taken into custody following the discovery of the rare and highly prized items, which are considered among the most valuable natural rarities associated with Sri Lanka's wild elephant population.

Elephant pearls, known locally as Aliya Muthhu, are exceptionally rare formations occasionally found within elephants and are regarded as objects of significant cultural, spiritual and commercial value. Their trade and possession are strictly regulated under Sri Lankan wildlife protection laws.

The arrest was made in the Matale area, a region in the Central Province known for its proximity to wildlife corridors and forested zones inhabited by wild elephants.

Authorities have launched further investigations into the matter to determine the origin of the elephant pearls and whether a wider trafficking network may be involved.

Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation has in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on illegal wildlife trade, including the smuggling of rare animal-derived items that fetch substantial sums on black markets both locally and internationally.

The two arrested individuals are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

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