A painstaking review of more than 100 closed-circuit television recordings has led Mirihana Police to arrest a suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an 80-year-old pedestrian in Nawala last month.

Victim Struck at Pedestrian Crossing

The incident took place on November 10 near the pedestrian crossing at Weli Park Junction along the Nawala–Nugegoda Road. The elderly pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene without rendering any assistance. The victim was subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kalubowila Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Extensive CCTV Operation Spans Nawala to Horana

Determined to identify the vehicle responsible, officers from the Mirihana Police division undertook a comprehensive surveillance review, combing through footage captured at multiple locations stretching from Nawala all the way to Horana. In total, more than 100 CCTV recordings were examined before investigators were able to pinpoint the vehicle in question.

On November 14, police tracked down a black Toyota Aqua parked at a private residence in Munagama, Horana, and seized the vehicle as part of the investigation. Further inquiries led officers to the suspected driver, who was subsequently arrested in the Royal Garden area of Horana.

Medical Examination Reveals Drug Use

A medical examination carried out by the Judicial Medical Officer at Kalubowila Hospital indicated that the suspect had used crystal methamphetamine, the substance widely known on the street as 'Ice', according to police.

Suspect Remanded Until November 27

The suspect was produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate's Court on November 15 and was remanded in custody until November 27. Mirihana Police have confirmed that investigations into the matter are continuing.

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