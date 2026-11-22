The official website of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Sri Lanka has been struck by a cyberattack, authorities have confirmed, though the incident has not disrupted the department's appointment booking services.

Despite the breach, officials have moved to reassure the public that essential online services — including the ability to schedule appointments through the DMT — continue to function as normal and have not been compromised by the attack.

Public Reassurance Amid Digital Security Concerns

The cyberattack on the DMT's web platform raises fresh concerns over the digital security of government institutions in Sri Lanka, as state agencies increasingly rely on online systems to deliver public services. However, authorities have been quick to stress that day-to-day operations remain unaffected.

Members of the public who rely on the DMT's online portal for vehicle-related services and appointment scheduling are being advised that they may continue to do so without interruption, despite the ongoing situation with the website.

Further details regarding the nature of the cyberattack, including who may be responsible and the full extent of any damage caused, have not yet been officially disclosed. Investigations are expected to be carried out to determine the origin and scope of the breach.

The incident serves as a timely reminder of the growing vulnerability of government digital infrastructure to cyber threats, and the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect critical public-facing systems.

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