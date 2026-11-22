Two Russian tourists narrowly escaped a potentially fatal ordeal at Hikkaduwa Beach on the evening of November 21, after being caught in powerful sea currents while bathing and swept out to sea.

The couple, aged 38 and 40, found themselves in serious danger as strong currents pulled them away from the shore, prompting an immediate emergency response from officers stationed along the beach.

Swift Action by Lifesaving Officers

Police Constables Nasurdeen and Kumara, both attached to the Police Lifesaving Unit and deployed along the Hikkaduwa beachfront, acted swiftly upon noticing the emergency. The two officers entered the water and successfully brought both tourists back to shore safely.

Following the rescue, the officers also administered first aid to the couple before handing them over to further care.

A Reminder of Ocean Dangers Along Sri Lanka's Coast

The incident highlights the persistent risks faced by swimmers — particularly tourists unfamiliar with local sea conditions — along Sri Lanka's popular coastal stretches. Hikkaduwa, one of the island's most visited beach destinations, draws large numbers of foreign visitors throughout the year, and strong currents can pose significant hazards, especially in the evenings.

Authorities have consistently urged beachgoers to remain within designated swimming areas and to heed warnings issued by lifeguards and coastal safety officers.