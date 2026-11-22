Sri Lankan workers are set to take to the streets as early as tomorrow, with the Workers' Struggle Centre announcing a coordinated wave of industrial action targeting government institutions and workplaces across the country.

Protests Tomorrow, Strikes on November 30

The Workers' Struggle Centre has confirmed that demonstrations will be staged in front of government institutions and workplaces on November 23, serving as an opening salvo in what could become a sustained campaign of industrial unrest.

The action is set to escalate further on November 30, when sector-based strikes are scheduled to take effect. According to the centre, workers in certain sectors will participate in one-day strikes, while those in other sectors are prepared to extend their industrial action over two days.

Warning to the Government

The Workers' Struggle Centre has issued a clear warning to the Government, stating that further trade union action will be launched should authorities fail to adequately address the grievances being raised by workers.

The centre said it was prepared to mobilise workers for broader action to protect workers' rights and oppose what it described as injustices against the people.

Broader Mobilisation on the Table

Officials from the centre indicated that the organisation is ready to expand the scope of its campaign if the current demands go unmet. The group framed its position as a defence of workers' fundamental rights, signalling that the November 30 strikes may only be the beginning if the Government does not respond to their satisfaction.

The announcements come at a time of heightened economic pressure on working Sri Lankans, and the planned protests are expected to draw significant participation from multiple employment sectors across the island.