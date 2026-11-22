A suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place near the Borella Cemetery roundabout, close to the Raymonds Funeral Parlour, on November 20, the Sri Lanka Police have confirmed.

According to police, the incident unfolded at a pedestrian crossing when two pedestrians reportedly began crossing the road while the pedestrian signal was still red. A Range Rover SUV, travelling from the Rajagiriya direction towards the Cemetery roundabout, had come to a stop near the crossing at the time.

An altercation is said to have erupted after the driver of the SUV sounded the horn, which subsequently escalated into an alleged physical assault. Following the incident, a resident of Malabe lodged a formal complaint with the Borella Police.

Investigators have since recorded statements from the complainant and his wife as part of the ongoing inquiry. Police also noted that information was received indicating the complainant had shared an AI-generated image on social media in relation to the incident.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on November 21 and subsequently produced before the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer. Police stated that the examination revealed the suspect was addicted to cannabis. The SUV allegedly driven by the suspect has also been taken into police custody.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate's Court No. 2 at Aluthkade on November 22.

The Borella Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.